Modi, Lanka PM Talk On Boosting Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Sri Lankan counterpart, Harini Amarasuriya, in New Delhi on Friday, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in education, technology, innovation, development partnership, and the welfare of fishermen.

Later, speaking at an event organised by a television channel and a think tank, Amarasuriya described India as a "partner of long-standing trust" and said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, signed in 1998, needs to be upgraded. She noted that India's global rise and inclusive approach serve as an "anchor of stability" and emphasised Sri Lanka's goal of positioning itself as a maritime hub in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Pushing for stronger bilateral trade ties, she said relations between the two countries "should not be seen as a zero-sum game."

Recalling Sri Lanka's economic crisis three years ago, Amarasuriya said that despite the challenges, her country did not lose faith in democracy. She stated that the Sri Lankan government is "restructuring debt, modernising governance," and digitising public services. She also mentioned that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had commended Sri Lanka's recent economic performance and reforms.

Referring to agreements signed during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sri Lanka in April, she said these pacts were "foundational and not transactional," highlighting areas of bilateral cooperation including energy security, trade, tourism, and defence.

Prime Minister Modi later posted on social media platform X, "Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation, and welfare of our fishermen. As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region."

In a statement, the Government of India said, "While extending a warm welcome, Prime Minister Modi conveyed that her visit would impart fresh momentum to the historic and multi-faceted India-Sri Lanka ties. The Prime Minister recalled his State visit to Sri Lanka in April this year, during which he held fruitful discussions with President Anura Kumara Disanayaka covering all areas of cooperation."

The statement added, "Highlighting the special ties between India and Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to work together in the shared development journey of the two countries. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his warm wishes to President Disanayaka and said he looked forward to continued engagements."

It may be recalled that Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka had visited India in December last year.