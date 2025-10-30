 Top
Modi Lacks Courage to Confront Trump Over India-Pak Conflict Claim: Rahul

30 Oct 2025 4:16 PM IST

Congress leader attacks Modi at Bihar rally, vows inclusive governance under INDIA bloc

Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to challenge Donald Trump’s claims about stopping the India-Pakistan conflict, while promising a pro-farmer and inclusive government if the INDIA bloc wins in Bihar.

Nalanda: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks the courage to confront US President Donald Trump over America's assertion that it stopped the India-Pakistan conflict. Addressing a poll rally in Nalanda, Gandhi alleged that Bihar has now become synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure.

The US President has claimed several times that it was because of him, the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped....But, our prime minister does not have the courage to confront him, the former Congress chief asserted.
Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments that there is no land available in Bihar, Gandhi alleged that plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices by the state government.
The NDA formed government through 'vote chori' during the last Lok Sabha election... The NDA and the PM are hell bent on destroying the Constitution framed by Bhimrao Ambedkar, Gandhi claimed.
The Congress leader said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, it will be a government of the farmers, labourers, dalits and the weaker sections, with representation from all the communities. The world's best university will also come up in Nalanda if the INDIA bloc comes to power, Gandhi added.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
