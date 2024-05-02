Modi is Working for the Welfare of All Sections: Etala

Hyderabad: BJP candidate from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat Etala Rajendar said the Opposition parties had in the past tried hard to create apprehensions about the Gujarat Model and spread false narrative against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he would use the ‘Gujarat model’ in the country.

Modi had proved it wrong by ensuring all-round progress of the country in the last 10 years. The nation had made rapid strides across sectors and recorded impressive growth during Modi’s rule.

Taking part in the ST morcha meeting at Chakripuram crossroads in Cherlapally, Rajendar charged that the BRS government had labeled several central schemes as its schemes so that people would not be aware of how they benefited from central schemes. He appealed to the people not to believe the false allegation of Congress that reservations would be removed by the BJP. In fact, the BJP has increased reservations by adding poor from the upper castes under the EBC quota, he said.



Modi extended full support to MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga’s agitation for categorization of SC reservations, he said.

Taking part in a breakfast meeting with residents of Vivekananda Nagar in Boduppal, Rajendar said that the country was moving forward with the ‘one nation-one law’ concept thereby giving equal rights to all citizens.

Charging that the BRS candidate from Malkajgiri was only keen on developing his real estate business and was not interested in the welfare of the people, Rajendar asked people not to fall prey to cash and other freebies offered by him.



