Modi is Spreading Hate in the Country, Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad AIMIM Lok Sabha candidate Asaduddin Owaisi charged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading hate against Muslims among Dalits and other Hindu castes by speaking about reservations.

Addressing an election rally in Akbarbagh, Owaisi said that the Muslims had never acted like a vote bank. On Modi’s charge that the mangalsutra of Hindu women would be given to Muslims, Owaisi said that one per cent of people in the country were holding 40 percent. Instead putting focus on this indiscriminate wealth possessed by a few individuals, Modi was indulging in hate politics. “It can be aptly described as `dog whistle politics’,” he said.