Modi Reviews Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Progress, Interacts with Site Engineers

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction bullet train station in Gujarat’s Surat, his YouTube channel on Sunday released a video in which he is seen interacting with the team of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

Taking stock of the challenges faced by site engineers and workers in the Antroli area, where a bullet train station is coming up, Mr Modi sought updates on construction progress, including adherence to speed and timetable targets. Workers assured him the project was progressing smoothly.

An engineer from Kerala shared her experience of working at the Noise Barrier Factory in Navsari, Gujarat, where robotic units are being deployed for welding rebar cages. Mr Modi asked her how she personally perceived the experience of building the country’s first bullet train, and what they share with their families about this historic milestone. She expressed pride in contributing to the nation’s first bullet train, describing it as a “dream project” and a “proud moment” for her family.

Reflecting on the spirit of national service, the Prime Minister stressed that when the feeling arises of working for the nation and contributing something new, it becomes a source of immense motivation. Drawing a parallel with India’s space journey, he recalled how the scientists who launched the country’s first satellite must have felt, and how today hundreds of satellites are being launched.

Shruti from Bengaluru, serving as the lead engineering manager, explained the rigorous design and engineering control processes. She highlighted that at every stage of execution, her team evaluates pros and cons, identifies solutions, and explores alternatives to ensure flawless implementation.

Mr Modi remarked that if the experiences gained were recorded and compiled like a “Blue Book”, the country could move decisively towards large-scale implementation of bullet trains. He emphasised that India should avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models.

Another employee recited a poem expressing his dedication to the project, drawing appreciation from the Prime Minister. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present during the interaction.

One of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, MAHSR spans approximately 508 km, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 156 km in Maharashtra.

Marking a transformative step in the country’s transportation infrastructure, the corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Thane and Mumbai.

Built with advanced engineering techniques at par with international standards, the project features 465 km (about 85 per cent of the route) on viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance with enhanced safety. So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed and 17 of 25 river bridges have also been constructed.

Upon completion, the bullet train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours, revolutionising inter-city travel by making it faster, easier and more comfortable.

Spurring regional development, the project is expected to boost business, tourism and economic activity along the entire corridor. The Surat-Bilimora section, covering about 47 km, is in an advanced stage of completion, with civil works and track-bed laying fully completed.