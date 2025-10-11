Modi Launches Rs 5,450-Crore Projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major schemes, PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, in the agriculture sector, with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore. PM launched the schemes in a special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute held in New Delhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan.

PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which has an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block level, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts, according to a release from PMO.

The Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, with an outlay of Rs. 11,440 crore, aims to improve the productivity levels of pulses, expand the area under pulse cultivation, strengthen the value chain including procurement, storage, and processing - and ensure a reduction in losses.

PM Modi also interacted with the farmers at a special Krishi programme. The programme underscores the Prime Minister's continued commitment to farmer welfare, agricultural self-reliance, and strengthening rural infrastructure. It will focus on promoting modern agricultural practices, supporting farmers, and celebrating significant milestones in farmer-centric initiatives.