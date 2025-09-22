 Top
Home » Nation

Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple in Tripura

Nation
DC Correspondent
22 Sept 2025 4:05 PM IST

Prime Minister offers prayers at the 500-year-old shrine redeveloped under PRASAD scheme

Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple in Tripura
x
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Tripureswari Temple in Gomati district, Tripura, attended by Governor N Indrasena Reddy, CM Manik Saha, and thousands of devotees.

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Tripura's Gomati district and offered prayers at the shrine. Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior government officials were present at the programme.

Amid sweltering heat, thousands of people gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the PM. The over 500-year-old temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has been redeveloped under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at Rs 52 crore.
The temple was built by 'Maharaja' Dhanya Manikya in 1501.
( Source : PTI )
tripura narendra modi Hindu temple 
Rest of India Tripura 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X