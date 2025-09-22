Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple in Tripura

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Tripura's Gomati district and offered prayers at the shrine. Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior government officials were present at the programme.

Amid sweltering heat, thousands of people gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the PM. The over 500-year-old temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has been redeveloped under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at Rs 52 crore.

The temple was built by 'Maharaja' Dhanya Manikya in 1501.