Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs.11,200 Cr in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth ₹11,200 crore in Maharashtra on Sunday. Among the key projects was the inauguration of Pune Metro’s new underground section and the laying of the foundation stone for a 5.46 km extension.

During his address, the Prime Minister referenced the cancellation of his in-person event in Pune due to inclement weather two days earlier, crediting technology for facilitating the virtual event. He highlighted Pune's rapid development and the challenges posed by its growing population, noting that the Eknath Shinde-led state government is committed to modernising the city’s public transport and enhancing connectivity.

The inauguration of the underground section from Swargate to the district court marks the completion of the first phase of the Pune Metro project. Additionally, Modi laid the foundation stone for the Phase 1 extension from Swargate to Karjat Extension, which is also set to be underground and estimated to cost ₹2,955 crore.

Originally scheduled for an in-person appearance on Thursday, the Prime Minister had to cancel due to heavy rainfall in the city. He said that Pune is a land of inspiration and is now entering a new chapter in Maharashtra’s development.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a memorial commemorating Savitribai Phule’s first girls’ school at Bhide Wada in Pune and expressed satisfaction with the rapid progress being made to improve living conditions in the city.

The event was attended by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries.

Modi noted that discussions about the Pune Metro began in 2008, but it wasn’t until his government took office in 2016 that the foundation stone was finally laid. He praised the ongoing expansion efforts, attributing the progress to faster decision-making and the removal of bureaucratic obstacles. "The present government has prepared a modern metro network in Pune, while the previous government could barely construct a single metro pillar in eight years," he stated.

Stating the importance of development-driven governance for Maharashtra's progress, he warned that disruptions in continuity can lead to significant setbacks for the state. He pointed to various stalled projects, including metro initiatives and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, which faced delays before the establishment of the "double-engine government" (the Modi government at the Centre and the Shinde government in the state).

Additionally, Modi inaugurated the revamped Solapur airport and dedicated the Bidkin Industrial Area (BIA) in Maharashtra to the nation. Spanning 7,855 acres, the BIA has been developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Highlighting the BIA’s potential to attract significant investments and create employment opportunities, the Prime Minister stated, “With the development of the Bidkin Industrial Area across 8,000 acres, thousands of crores of investment will flow into Maharashtra, creating jobs for thousands of youth.”