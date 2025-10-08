Who Stopped India After 26/11: Modi Asks Congress

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress should tell the nation who prevented India's military response after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. A Congress leader, who has also been Union home minister, has said that a country prevented India's military retaliation post-26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008. The party should clarify, Modi said.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the phase one of Navi Mumbai International Airport near Mumbai. This weakness of Congress strengthened terrorists, Modi said. The nation has the right to know who stopped India from going ahead with a military retaliation after the Mumbai terror attack, he added.

For us, nothing is more important than the safety and security of our nation and its citizens, Modi said, referring to Operation Sindoor launched after the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi said his government's target is to make India the global aviation's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub by the end of this decade.

Due to UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) Yojana, lakhs of people have taken to the skies for the first time in the past decade, fulfilling their dreams, he said. In 2014, there were only 74 airports in India, but now there are more than 160, he said. The vision of the Viksit Bharat envisages 'gati aur pragati' (momentum and progress), Modi said.