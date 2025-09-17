Modi in MP to Mark his 75th Birthday; to Unveil Plans

Bhopal/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil flagship welfare schemes for women, children and tribals, besides laying the foundation for a mega textile park and several other welfare initiatives in Bhaisola village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on September 17 to mark his 75th birthday. Mr Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Announcing the Prime Minister's Madhya Pradesh schedule on Tuesday, state chief minister Mohan Yadav in Indore said that Mr Modi will launch India’s largest-ever health outreach for women and children, christened as "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar and Poshan Abhiyan", aimed at strengthening health and nutrition measures for women, adolescent girls and children.

The fortnight-long drive commencing on Wednesday will mobilise over one lakh health camps in the government health facilities across the country.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement, “The campaign will also focus on screening and treatment of anaemia, tuberculosis, non-communicable diseases and sickle cell diseases. The programme will also promote maternal and adolescent health, immunisation, menstrual hygiene and mental wellness.”

At Dhar, the PM will distribute the one-croreth sickle cell screening and counselling card in Madhya Pradesh, symbolising the battle being waged against the sickle cell diseases by the country.

Mr Modi will also launch a campaign of service-oriented activities in tribal regions under the "Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan" initiative.

The drive will focus on health, nutrition, education, skill development, sanitation, water conservation and environment protection with long-term development plans under Tribal Village Vision 2030, an official press release issued here on Tuesday said.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana directly into the accounts of 10-lakh women in the country.

During the visit, Mr Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the country’s first PM Mitra Park, a mega textile facility proposed to be developed on 2,150 acres in Bhaisola village.

The park will have world-class facilities for setting up textile industries and has already attracted an investment of `23,000 crores from 119 companies.

The Prime Minister will gift a sapling to a beneficiary of a women’s self-help group under the “Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam” initiative of the state. Over 10,000 women in Madhya Pradesh will develop ‘Maa Ki Bagiya’. Women’s groups are also being provided with all necessary resources to ensure plant protection.