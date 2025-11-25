Modi Hoists Saffron Flag at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction.Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony, alongside Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, features the image of a radiant Sun, the sacred symbol 'Om', and the Kovidara tree. The flag hoisting was done on 'Abhijit Muhurat", a planetary constellation considered auspicious by Hindus, temple officials said.

The general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, said the ceremony marked the formal completion of the construction of Ram temple. The saffron colour of the flag symbolises fire and the rising sun -- representing sacrifice and dedication, he said.