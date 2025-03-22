Modi Highlights Commitment to Water Conservation on World Water Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined his government's commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development to mark the World Water Day.

On World Water Day, we reaffirm our commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development. Water has been the lifeline of civilisations and thus it is more important to protect it for the future generations! pic.twitter.com/Ic6eoGudvt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2025

"Water has been the lifeline of civilisations and thus it is more important to protect it for the future generations," he said on X. The UN observes the World Water Day annually to highlight the importance of fresh water.



