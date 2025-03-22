 Top
Modi Highlights Commitment to Water Conservation on World Water Day

PTI
22 March 2025 10:49 AM IST

Modi emphasises the importance of water conservation for sustainable development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirms his government's dedication to water conservation and sustainable development on World Water Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined his government's commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development to mark the World Water Day.

"Water has been the lifeline of civilisations and thus it is more important to protect it for the future generations," he said on X. The UN observes the World Water Day annually to highlight the importance of fresh water.


