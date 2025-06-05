Modi Hails Made-In-India Weapons While Briefing Cabinet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, the first such gathering following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent retaliatory action, Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistan’s involvement in the incident.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, saying, “Chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers earlier this evening.”

The meeting, held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, lasted for over four hours. According to sources, the ministers were briefed on the details of Operation Sindoor. It was learnt that during the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the effectiveness of indigenous weapon systems, stating that Indian-made defence platforms proved their might during the operation and demonstrated that they are second to none.

Sources further revealed that the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to prioritising ‘Make in India’ defence equipment and platforms.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged his ministers to aim high and work with greater urgency to achieve the government's goals. A presentation on Operation Sindoor was also made, highlighting its impact.

“It was also noted that Pakistan has itself acknowledged the extensive damage inflicted during the operation,” sources said.

In addition to the security briefing, a presentation was given on the standout achievements of various ministries. Ministers are expected to highlight five key accomplishments of their respective departments during celebrations marking the Modi government's first anniversary in its third term, beginning June 9.

This was the first Council of Ministers meeting since the launch of Operation Sindoor. The session also included expressions of condolence for the victims of the recent Bengaluru stampede.