Modi Hails India’s Record 22-Medal Haul in World Para Athletics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India's performance in the World Para Athletics Championships as historic, saying the country's best-ever showing in the event will be a motivation for youngsters. India won a record 22 medals, including six gold, nine silver and seven bronze, surpassing their best of 17 at the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan.

A historic performance by our para-athletes!



This year’s World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 Gold Medals. Congrats to our athletes. Their success will inspire several… pic.twitter.com/Ivnnq9SLgb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025

