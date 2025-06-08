Modi Hails 11 Years of Women-Led Development Under NDA Rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has redefined women-led development over its 11 years in power. Using the hashtag #11YearsOfSashaktNari on social media, Mr Modi listed key initiatives aimed at empowering women, a demographic widely considered one of the ruling party’s strongest support bases.

The remarks came on the eve of the first anniversary of the NDA’s third consecutive term in office. Several BJP leaders, including Union ministers, also posted messages celebrating the government’s efforts to empower women.

“Over the last 11 years, the NDA government has redefined women-led development,” Mr Modi posted on X. “Various initiatives—from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts—have focused on empowering our Nari Shakti.”

The Prime Minister cited Ujjwala Yojana, which provided over 10 crore LPG connections for smoke-free kitchens, Mudra loans for women entrepreneurs, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that promotes home ownership in women’s names. He also highlighted the success of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and said women are now excelling in science, education, sports, startups, and even the armed forces.

The government’s citizen engagement platform noted that maternal mortality has dropped to 93 per lakh live births (2019–21), from 167 (2011–13), and tap water connections have surged from 3.23 crore (Aug 2019) to 15.64 crore (May 2025). Union home minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, stating that “nothing is more important than mother and motherland,” while BJP chief J.P. Nadda said under Modi, women’s aspirations are now central to governance.