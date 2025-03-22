Modi Greets People on Bihar Diwas, Vows Support for State's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on 'Bihar Diwas' and said no effort will be spared for the all-round development of the state, which has been at the centre of Indian traditions and culture.In a post on X, Modi described Bihar as a sacred land of the brave and great personalities.

The state has lent pride to India's history and its hardworking and talented people are a key partner in the ongoing important phase in its development journey, he said.

Home to some of the great ancient Indian empires and holiest places associated with Buddhism and Jainism, Bihar is also among the poorest Indian states, making up for a large number of migrant workers working in different parts of the country. The state was carved out of the then Bengal presidency in 1912 on this day.