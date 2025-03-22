 Top
Home » Nation

Modi Greets People on Bihar Diwas, Vows Support for State's Development

Nation
PTI
22 March 2025 10:15 AM IST

Prime Minister emphasised Bihar’s rich history and culture, pledging continued efforts for its progress

Modi Greets People on Bihar Diwas, Vows Support for States Development
x
On Bihar Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the state's contributions to Indian traditions and culture, reiterating commitment to its development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on 'Bihar Diwas' and said no effort will be spared for the all-round development of the state, which has been at the centre of Indian traditions and culture.In a post on X, Modi described Bihar as a sacred land of the brave and great personalities.

The state has lent pride to India's history and its hardworking and talented people are a key partner in the ongoing important phase in its development journey, he said.
Home to some of the great ancient Indian empires and holiest places associated with Buddhism and Jainism, Bihar is also among the poorest Indian states, making up for a large number of migrant workers working in different parts of the country. The state was carved out of the then Bengal presidency in 1912 on this day.


( Source : PTI )
Bihar news bihar narendra modi Indian tradition Bihar Diwas 
Rest of India Bihar 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X