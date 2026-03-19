Modi Greets Kuwait Crown Prince for Id, Calls for Safe Navigation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah to exchange Id greetings and review regional security developments. He reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while emphasising the need to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the two leaders reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia and exchanged views on regional security developments.

“During the conversation, Modi and the Crown Prince exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. … Both leaders agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. The Prime Minister also thanked the Crown Prince for the continued support provided for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait,” the PMO said.

The Prime Minister, however, did not name any country in reference to the attacks.

A day earlier, Modi had spoken with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed similar concerns over the situation in the region.

“The Prime Minister spoke with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and conveyed advance Eid greetings. PM Modi and the President discussed the current situation in West Asia. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure,” the PMO had said.

“The Prime Minister and the UAE President agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Shri Modi emphasized that both nations will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security, and stability in the region,” it added.