Modi Government Has Become 'Vasooli Sarkar', SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav today took a swipe at the Modi government, calling it 'Vasooli Sarkar'. Addressing public rally on the sidelines of Holi celebrations at his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah, SP Chief said that due to its blatant misuse of government agencies, especially ED, CBI and I.T department to intimidate opposition leaders and to coerce businesses into making donations to BJP, it is somewhere being perceived as 'Vasooli Sarkar' (extortion government) not just in India but globally as well.

He referred to the electoral bonds as a BJP scam involving thousands of crores. He pointed out SBI's recent disclosures regarding electoral bonds in Supreme Court and mentioned that lack of transparency and SBI's dilly dallying has cast aspersions on BJP as well as Modi Government. He mentioned that donations can be given to anyone voluntarily but in Modi government it is being extorted forcefully by misusing ED and CBI. It is very strange that if a person gives money to a non BJP entity then that money is labelled 'black money' but if the same person gives money to BJP then it is labelled 'donation'. Raids and action against opposition leaders is being carried out at the behest of BJP as a cover up.

Firing parting salvo, he cautioned people against BJP as it can do anything. He said while we (SP leaders and public) are celebrating Holi and multi - coloured faiths and beliefs of our pluralistic society, some people don't like Holi the festival of colours because they like only one colour, in a slant reference to Saffron party.



