Modi Extends Warm Greetings on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolizing the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life, the prime minister said in a post on X.

आप सभी को भाई दूज की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। भाई-बहन के आपसी प्रेम और विश्वास का यह प्रतीक-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। इस रिश्ते की डोर को एक नई मजबूती मिले, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2025

I wish that the bond of this relationship will gain renewed strength, Modi said. Bhai Dooj is celebrated to honour the bond between brothers and sisters.