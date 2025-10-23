 Top
Home » Nation

Modi Extends Warm Greetings on Bhai Dooj

Nation
23 Oct 2025 12:39 PM IST

Wishes for love, prosperity, and stronger sibling bonds on the festive occasion

Modi Extends Warm Greetings on Bhai Dooj
x
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on Bhai Dooj, expressing hopes that the festival strengthens the bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters and brings happiness and prosperity to all.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolizing the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life, the prime minister said in a post on X.

I wish that the bond of this relationship will gain renewed strength, Modi said. Bhai Dooj is celebrated to honour the bond between brothers and sisters.

( Source : PTI )
narendra modi Narendra Modi government bhai dooj 
India Delhi New Delhi 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X