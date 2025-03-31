 Top
Modi Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings to Nation

DC Correspondent
31 March 2025 9:41 AM IST

Wishes for hope, harmony, and kindness on the festive occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, wishing for hope, harmony, and kindness in society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr and wished that the festival enhances the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in society.Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"


