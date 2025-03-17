Modi Discusses Pakistan’s Rejection of Swearing-In Invitation in Lex Fridman Podcast

In a wide-ranging conversation with MIT researcher Lex Fridman on The Lex Fridman Show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights into his personal and political approach to peace with Pakistan, despite repeated setbacks in fostering goodwill.

The podcast, which aired on Sunday, touched upon a range of topics including international relations, leadership, and his vision for India’s future on the global stage. PM Modi recalled his early efforts to build bridges with Pakistan, emphasizing his decision to invite the country’s leadership to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014. He described this as a genuine attempt to "turn over a new leaf" in bilateral relations, hoping for a fresh start based on peace and cooperation.

"This was a sincere effort to move forward, to lay the groundwork for a peaceful future," Modi said. Despite the good intentions behind this gesture, he expressed his disappointment in Pakistan’s response, explaining that each initiative for peace was met with hostility and betrayal. "Every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal," he lamented, adding that he continued to hope that wisdom would eventually guide Pakistan towards peace.

Modi’s diplomatic gesture was historic, as he invited all SAARC heads of state, including Pakistan’s, to his inauguration. This unprecedented move took many by surprise, especially those who had previously criticized his foreign policy approach. Modi referenced the memoirs of former President Pranab Mukherjee, which beautifully captured the significance of this moment in Indian diplomacy.

He further elaborated that the gesture was part of a broader vision to create an atmosphere of peace in the region, but regretted that despite multiple attempts, the responses from Pakistan remained cold and unreciprocated. "We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them, and they choose the path of peace," he reiterated.

The conversation also delved into his leadership style and how India navigates complex international relations, focusing on how Modi’s political experiences have shaped his worldview. Throughout the over three-hour discussion, he reflected on the challenges of global diplomacy, how he manages India’s foreign relations, and the role of leadership in shaping a nation’s trajectory.

Modi’s comments on Pakistan and his broader diplomatic initiatives provide a glimpse into his foreign policy philosophy, which balances hope for peace with the reality of setbacks.