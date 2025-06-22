Modi Discusses Regional Tensions with Iranian President, Urges De-escalation and Diplomacy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday to address the escalating tensions in the region. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed deep concern over recent developments and reiterated India’s call for immediate de-escalation, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as the path to restore peace, security, and stability.





"Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.," Modi posted on X.







