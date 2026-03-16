Modi Defends Birla After Cong. Motion

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying the resolution brought against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was driven by motives of self-interest and reflected a “dynastic mindset” that seeks to confine democratic institutions within narrow political interests.

Modi made the remarks in a letter to Birla days after a resolution moved by the Congress-led Opposition seeking the Speaker’s removal was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

Expressing gratitude for the letter, Birla said the Prime Minister has always shown unwavering faith in the rules, procedures and traditions of India’s parliamentary democracy.

In his letter written in Hindi, Modi said, “The no-confidence motion brought against you in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the House. I congratulate the members for decisively rejecting this political misdeed.”

The Prime Minister praised Birla’s response in the House following the defeat of the motion, describing his remarks as balanced and rooted in parliamentary traditions.

“I listened attentively to your statement in the House. The balance, patience and clarity with which you referred to parliamentary history, the duties of the Speaker and the supremacy of rules were truly impressive,” Modi said.

He added that Birla’s statement was not merely a response to a specific situation but a reflection of India’s democratic traditions and parliamentary propriety.

Modi said the strength of Indian democracy lies in its constitutional institutions, with Parliament standing as the supreme forum representing the aspirations of millions of citizens.

“In such a context, the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Speaker extends beyond merely conducting proceedings. The Speaker serves as the guardian of democratic traditions, parliamentary rules and institutional dignity,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that while differences of opinion are inherent in a democracy, there is a clear distinction between disagreement and disrespect.

He expressed concern that political disagreements sometimes appear to turn into disregard for parliamentary decorum, adding that such situations test the person occupying the Speaker’s chair.

“The restraint, composure and impartiality with which you handled these circumstances are commendable,” Modi wrote.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Modi said every citizen who believes in democratic ideals sensed that the no-confidence motion against Birla was motivated by “personal self-interest and arrogance”.

He added that such actions undermine the dignity of Parliament, which represents the entire democratic framework of the country.

The Prime Minister said similar situations had arisen earlier as well, recalling the tenure of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, when the Chair also faced challenging circumstances.

“The essence of Parliament lies in dialogue, reasoned debate and deliberation. Every viewpoint must be given an opportunity to be expressed,” Modi said.

He also praised Birla for ensuring that a wide range of MPs — including young members, first-time MPs and women parliamentarians — were given opportunities to speak in the House.

In a further attack on the Opposition, Modi said the nation watches with concern as “certain individuals steeped in dynastic and feudal mindsets” attempt to restrict democratic institutions within their own spheres of influence.

He added that such individuals find it difficult to accept the rise of new leaders in democratic politics.



