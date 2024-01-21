Top
Modi Damages Secularism's Spirit: CPI

DC Correspondent
21 Jan 2024 6:12 PM GMT
Narendra Modi said, \This feeling of unity is the biggest force to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The main element of the Panch Pran that I have invoked from the Red Fort is to energize the unity of the country and to strengthen the unity.\ (File Image: Twitter)
Tatipaka Madhu said that after Modi became Prime Minister, 500 communal riots were held, 600 died, and 9,000 were injured over the past nine and a half years of Modi's rule. (Image: Twitter)

Kakinada: Communist Party of India (CPI) national committee member Tatipaka Madhu has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is damaging the ‘spirit of secularism’ and encouraging communal politics.

The CPI organised a seminar on “Religion-present politics and extending Hindu nationalism’’ on the eve of socialist reformer V.I. Lenin’s centenary death anniversary at Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. Garlanding the photo of Lenin, Madhu said, “Modi pledged to protect the Constitution, but he is trying saffronisation in politics, and he makes use of the Ayodhya Rama issue in politics.” He said that after coming to power at the Centre, the BJP and RSS cadres were attacking constitutional spirit as per their objectives and trying to erase ‘secularism’ from the Constitution.

He said that after Modi became Prime Minister, 500 communal riots were held, 600 died, and 9,000 were injured over the past nine and a half years of Modi's rule. He said that Leninism was very important to India in the present circumstances and had prevailed in the country. CPI city Secretary V. Kondala Rao presided over the meeting. Jattu Labour Union president Kundrapu Rambabu, the party leaders C. Rajamma, Begum, M. Sagar, Uma, Nageswara Rao, Kondavathi, Sujanamma, and others were present.

