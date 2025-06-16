 Top
Modi, Cyprus President Call For Peace Amid Global Conflicts

16 Jun 2025 3:30 PM IST

‘This Is Not An Era Of War,’ Leaders Stress Dialogue And Stability

During talks in Nicosia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Christodoulides expressed concern over conflicts in West Asia and Europe, urging dialogue and peaceful resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides "expressed concern" over the conflicts going on in West Asia and Europe, and they both consider that "this is not an era of war".Modi said this in his remarks at a joint press conference with Christodoulides after holding wide-ranging talks with him here.

"We both expressed concern over the conflicts going on in West Asia and Europe. Their negative impact is not just limited to those regions. We both consider that this is not an era of war. Resolution through dialogue and restoration of stability is the call of humanity," Modi said. The Prime Minister said his visit was a "golden opportunity" to write a new chapter in India-Cyprus ties.
( Source : PTI )
narendra modi cyprus peace talks 
