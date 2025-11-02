Patna: Prime Minister Modi on Sunday claimed that the Congress was “never willing” to accept RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate but acceded to the demand when his party put a “katta” (country-made pistol) on its head. Addressing back-to-back rallies in Arrah and Nawada, Modi predicted a record victory for the ruling NDA and reiterated the pledge to build a “developed Bihar”. Later in the evening, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in the state capital, Patna.

Citing the RJD's reputation for indulging in strong-arm tactics and its troubled equations with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners in the first rally of the day in Arrah, Modi said, "The Congress never wanted to announce the chief ministerial candidate in favour of the RJD. The RJD secured it by placing a katta on the head of the Congress. They have learnt their lessons in the school of 'jungle raj'. Such elements can never do good for Bihar."

Pointing at the "troubled alliance" among the Opposition parties, Modi said that the Congress wants to defeat the RJD in the Bihar polls. "Wait for the second phase of polling to be over on November 11 to see them fighting," he said.

Without naming Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi or Yadav, the Prime Minister said, "The crown prince of the jungle raj has been wary that the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of the other 'yuvraaj' may be denting his own prospects. Hence, the RJD has put up its candidate against the state president of the Congress. Let the polls be over. The two allies will be breaking each other's heads."

Modi further alleged that the RJD and the Congress care about "just two families —one the most corrupt in Bihar and the other the most corrupt in the country".

Noting that Bhojpur and adjoining districts are known for providing a large number of recruits in the armed forces, the Prime Minister said that national security and those who ensure it are of paramount importance to his government.

"One rank one pension (OROP) has resulted in the disbursement of `1-lakh crores, which is benefitting families of servicemen," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that it was "Modi's guarantee" that Article 370 would be scrapped and it has been. The Constitution of India is now in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had vowed to beat the terrorists on their home turf. And we fulfilled that promise again with Operation Sindoor, which has made the nation proud," Modi said.

Training his guns at the Opposition, Modi alleged that when terror hideouts in Pakistan were being bombed, the royal family of Congress was losing sleep. “Pakistan and the Congress have still not recovered from the shock of Operation Sindoor," he said.

Raking up the riots that broke out in the wake of the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, "It was around the same time of the year in 1984, on November 1-2, when Sikhs were massacred in Delhi. Those who were guilty are being promoted by the party. The Congress has been unapologetic about the carnage."

Indirectly referring to the Voter Adhikar Yatra taken out by Mr Gandhi, the Prime Minister alleged that it was aimed to protect ghuspaithiye (infiltrators), who must be driven out lest they capture the resources meant for the people of Bihar.

"The jungle raj wallahs have very dangerous intentions. Be aware of them," Modi said, who also uttered a proverb in the local dialect Bhojpuri, a rough translation of which is "the one responsible for destroying the field is now claiming to sow fresh seeds".

The Prime Minister, who has been pointing out region-specific instances of alleged misrule during the RJD regime, recalled the abduction of a doctor in Tarari, near Arrah, two decades ago, and the Naxal insurgency that took its toll on Dalmianagar, a once bustling industrial town in the adjoining district of Rohtas.

In his address, Modi said that the NDA is planning to develop the birthplace of Veer Kunwar Singh, the ruler of the erstwhile princely estate of Jagdishpur, who was one of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857.

Asserting that "the NDA believes in development while protecting cultural heritage", Modi said, "The Congress and the RJD are known for being disdainful towards our heritage. They berated the Maha Kumbh held at Prayagraj. Recently, the Congress 'naamdaar' (Rahul Gandhi) made fun of the Chhath Puja festival. These people must be taught a lesson. I urge those who have returned home for Chhath Puja to stay back to vote in this election."

In Nawada, once a Maoist-infested district, the Prime Minister said that ultra-Left insurgency has been destroyed by the NDA government and urged the people to be on guard against the "urban naxals", who sympathise with the ideology while leading comfortable lives in cities.

“We worked day and night to free Bihar from Maoist violence, and today hundreds of Naxals are abandoning the path of bloodshed. The Constitution is prevailing and the nation is winning,” he said.

The Prime Minister also predicted a "record victory" for the ruling NDA, which will continue providing a government that is "upright" and "foresighted" and will build a "developed Bihar" that is necessary for "Viksit Bharat".

"Jungle raj wallahs are set to get the worst drubbing in history. The people of Bihar have not forgotten the 'jungle raj’," Modi said.

Referring to the huge crowd, the PM said, "Analysts sitting in Delhi, who are racking their brains over poll arithmetic, would do well to come here and experience for themselves which way the wind is blowing."

Talking about the NDA manifesto, Mr Modi said that the manifesto released by the NDA last week is honest and puts forth a vision for the future, unlike the promises of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which is "a dossier of lies".

The Prime Minister also envisaged a future wherein people of the state will not migrate under economic compulsions and "the youth of Bihar will work in Bihar and make their motherland proud".

Listing the achievements of the NDA government in the state, the Prime Minister said, "During the Opposition rule, the condition of power supply was such that people used to dry clothes on electrical wires, but we changed it."

"Modi also helped open bank accounts for small farmers who have been ignored since Independence," the PM asserted.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister led a mega roadshow in Patna. He was accompanied by Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' of the JD(U), state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad.