Modi Conferred With Cyprus’ Highest Civilian Honour

DC Correspondent
16 Jun 2025 2:02 PM IST

Awarded Grand Cross Of The Order Of Makarios III For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received Cyprus’ highest civilian award, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, which he dedicated to the friendship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country's highest civilian honour."Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations," the prime minister said after receiving the award.

The Order of Makarios III is the senior order of knighthood awarded by the country named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III.


( Source : PTI )
narendra modi Civilian Awards 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

