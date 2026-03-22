Modi Completes 8,931 Days in Public Life

New Delhi: Top Union ministers on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 8,931 days in public office as head of government, a milestone achieved during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister.

They said the record reflects his commitment to nation-first governance, welfare of the poor and enhancing India’s global stature.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said Modi has become the longest-serving head of a government in India, describing his journey as one defined by devotion to the nation and its people. He noted that Modi surpassed the previous record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi’s decades of public service have shaped a new era, marked by development, welfare initiatives and rising global recognition for India. He added that the Prime Minister’s continuous service without a break for over 24 years reflects his dedication.

Union health minister J.P. Nadda said Modi’s tenure reflects a strong focus on people-centric governance, aimed at empowering the poor, youth, women and farmers, while moving towards the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju also described the milestone as a reflection of Modi’s commitment to inclusive development, integrity and tireless service.

Modi served as Gujarat Chief Minister from October 2001 to May 2014 and was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. He has since won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024, and continues in office.