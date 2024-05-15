New Delhi, Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Varanasi parliamentary seat for the third time. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his proposers, including Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, who had predicted "subh muhurat" for the Ram Mandir consecration, accompanied Mr Modi to the collectorate when he filed his papers. Later in the day, the Prime Minister addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Giridih, where he resolved to curb Naxalism in his third term and claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought democracy to Jammu & Kashmir.

The BJP-led NDA used Mr Modi's nomination filing in Varanasi as an occasion to show its strength. Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers, along with the leaders of BJP allies including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, RLJP's Pashupati Paras, LJP's Chirag Paswan, Nishad Party's Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party's O.P. Rajbhar and chief ministers of the BJP and the NDA-ruled states, joined the Prime Minister at the Varanasi collectorate.

Lalchand Kushwaha and Baijnath Patel, both OBCs, and Sanjay Sonkar, a dalit, along with Ganeshwar Shastri, are the four proposers of Mr Modi. Mr Kushwaha has been associated with the BJP since its earlier avatar -- the Jana Sangh.

Sporting a white kurta-pajama and a blue sadri, Mr Modi reached the district collectorate after a busy morning, which included an aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat and prayers at the city's Kaal Bhairav temple. Immediately after filing his papers, the Prime Minister headed for the Rudraksha Convention Centre to address local party leaders and workers.

A local spokesperson of the BJP said Mr Modi, during his interaction, gave the party's office bearers the "mantra of victory" and asked them to make people aware of his government's schemes.

Mr Modi also told them to ensure that every booth records at least 370 more votes than it did in the last general election, in celebration of the abrogation of Article 370.

After filing his nomination, Mr Modi posted on X, "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come."

"I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he added.

In a separate post in Hindi, the Prime Minister said, "Heartfelt gratitude to my family members in Kashi... The love and blessings I have received from all of you in the last 10 years have inspired me to work with full determination. With your support and participation, I will continue to work with new energy for the all-round development of this place and the welfare of the people in my third term as well. Jai Baba Vishwanath!"

BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the leaders who flanked Mr Modi as he emerged from the collectorate after filing his papers.

Others who were present when PM Modi filed his nomination included Maharashtra chief inister Eknath Shinde, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, NCP leader Praful Patel, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress chief G.K. Vasan, BJP leader Devanathan Yadav, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally and Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora.

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar did not attend the event due to health reasons.

Before Mr Modi filed his nomination, the Prime Minister posted in Hindi on X, "My relationship with Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... All I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

Addressing a public meeting at Jharkhand's Giridih, the Prime Minister said, “The Congress forced the nation to Naxalism and destroyed several families, whereas the BJP contained Naxal violence in the country."

Asserting that the tribal region of Jharkhand bore the brunt of Naxalism, Mr Modi promised that during his third term as Prime Minister, he will wipe out Naxalism and terrorism from the face of the country.

Mr Modi attacked the Congress, accusing it of plotting to send "Ram Lala to the tent" again. He said: "Shameful statements are being issued by the Congress leaders over the Ram temple. Their leaders are plotting to send Ram Lala to the tent once again and talk against the Supreme Court judgement."

Alleging that the JMM, the Congress and the INDIA bloc have become the biggest models of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, Mr Modi said he has resolved to free India from these vices.

The Prime Minister also said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir is one of the biggest steps in the interest of the nation and he is happy that the people there celebrated the festival of democracy on Monday after decades.

The Srinagar constituency witnessed voting on Monday in the first Lok Sabha election in the Valley since the scrapping of Article 370. He said INDIA bloc leaders are "dreaming of digging Modi's grave", but he is well protected with "suraksha kavach" of love and affection from people.

A day earlier, on Monday, the Prime Minister had held a massive roadshow in Varanasi and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. He spent the night in the city.

Mr Modi posted a clip from the roadshow on X and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life."

In another post in Hindi, he said, "My day started with paying respects to Maa Ganga in Kashi… I prayed to Maa Ganga for happiness, prosperity and health for Kashi residents as well as my family members across the country. Jai Maa Ganga."

Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The Congress has fielded its state unit president Ajay Rai in the seat and the BSP has nominated Athar Jamal Lari.