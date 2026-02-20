Modi Bats For AI In Agri, Saving Environment, Promoting Higher Education In Regional Languages

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a series of high-level engagements, including a roundtable with CEOs and founders of 16 AI and deeptech startups, seven bilateral meetings, and separate discussions with heads of two leading firms.

During the roundtable interaction, the Prime Minister explored the potential of harnessing artificial intelligence across sectors such as agriculture and environmental protection, and discussed the promotion of higher education in regional languages.

According to officials, the startup leaders presented their innovations and shared insights on emerging technologies during the meeting.

Modi also met United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein.

On his meeting with the UN Secretary General, Modi posted on X, “During the meeting with António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, we talked about making AI all inclusive and how the UN can play a constructive role in this regard. Reiterated India's support towards any effort aimed at harnessing AI for a better planet. We also exchanged perspectives on UN reforms, especially giving greater voice to the Global South.”

Regarding talks with the Sri Lankan President, the Prime Minister said, “Strengthening friendship with a valued neighbour! It was wonderful meeting President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Delhi. We took stock of the progress in India-Sri Lanka relations in the recent times. We also discussed avenues of cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, skilling, culture, blue economy and more.”

On his meeting with the Mauritius Prime Minister, Modi said, “Delighted to meet Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to take our enhanced Strategic Partnership to new heights in AI, technology, culture and people-to-people ties. Mauritius is a vital partner in India’s MAHASAGAR vision and we will continue to work in close cooperation to ensure regional security and prosperity.”

Describing his meeting with the Slovak President as productive, the Prime Minister said, “My meeting with Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic was very productive. The recent India-EU FTA will create several opportunities to boost trade and investment between our nations. Other subjects we discussed included cooperation in digital technology, StartUps, Digital Public Infrastructure, defence, space and more.”

In a separate statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Prime Minister Modi met Hereditary Prince Alois on the sidelines of the summit. “The two leaders reaffirmed that India and Liechtenstein enjoy cordial and friendly bilateral relations. Welcoming the entry into force of the India–TEPA Free Trade Agreement in October 2025, the leaders expressed confidence that the agreement would provide fresh impetus to bilateral economic engagement. Both leaders noted that the TEPA will facilitate US$100 billion of investment into India over next 15 years. They agreed to deepen cooperation, particularly in high-value manufacturing, advanced technologies, and innovation-driven sectors,” the MEA said.