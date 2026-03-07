Modi Backs Birla Amid Opposition No-Trust Vote

New Delhi,Kota: Ahead of an Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described him as an outstanding member of Parliament. While Modi hailed Birla as an "excellent" Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress said it will support the motion against him, which is listed to be taken up when the Budget Session of Parliament resumes on Monday.

While speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Kota airport virtually, Modi strongly backed Birla for functioning above party lines and carrying everyone along while presiding over the House. He described the Lok Sabha Speaker as a “good head of the family” who stays in the role of taking everyone along.

"Om Birla Ji is an outstanding member of Parliament. He is an excellent Speaker of the Lok Sabha and is fully dedicated to the Constitution. He maintains complete allegiance to parliamentary procedures… Today, he is not a member of any one side; he is completely above party lines when it comes to the ruling side and the Opposition," Modi said.

Birla is a three-time MP from the Kota-Bundi seat and is serving his second successive term as Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Modi said Birla, as the Lok Sabha Speaker, stays in the role of taking everyone along like a good head of the family. He attributed it to his roots in the "city of education", Kota.

“All our honourable MPs are present in the House. He (Birla) handles them very well. He greatly respects their feelings and their requests. As the Speaker, he gives the utmost respect to the MPs," Modi said, adding that even when some arrogant, troublemaking "students" from bade gharana (prominent families) come in, who just won't give up their habit of creating a ruckus, even then, he handles everyone like the head of the House.

"He does not humiliate anyone; he tolerates everyone's bitter words as well. And you must have noticed he smiles all the time… Perhaps that is also a reason why he is universally loved in the House," Modi said.

Notwithstanding the Prime Minister's backing, the Trinamul Congress said it will support the no-confidence motion against Birla. A senior TMC leader said the party was "always on board" with the no-trust motion sought by several Opposition members of Lok Sabha.

"We were always on board with the no-confidence motion. We didn't want it to be rushed… Almost all TMC MPs, except those who are unwell, will be present in the Lok Sabha when the notice is considered on Monday," the TMC leader said.

At least 118 Opposition MPs have submitted a notice to move a resolution to remove Birla as the Speaker of the Lower House for allegedly acting in a "blatantly partisan" manner. TMC MPs had previously not signed the notice.

The debate and subsequently the voting on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Lok Sabha Speaker will be taken up on March 9, when the House reassembles after the recess.

The Budget Session went on recess on February 12 after the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 28. In the first part of the session, the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions. On February 4, the Prime Minister could not reply to the debate on the motion of thanks due to the Opposition protests. In an unprecedented move, the motion of thanks was passed on February 5 without the customary speech by the Prime Minister. The Speaker read out the motion of thanks to the President for her address and it was passed by a voice vote amid sloganeering by the Opposition members.