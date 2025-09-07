 Top
Modi Attends BJP MPs’ Workshop, GST Reforms Take Spotlight

7 Sept 2025 6:55 PM IST

PM sits among MPs as party gears up for nationwide outreach on GST benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined BJP MPs at a workshop in New Delhi where lawmakers praised GST reforms and discussed the government’s achievements ahead of a public outreach drive.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a workshop for BJP MPs where the lawmakers hailed the GST reforms ahead of the party's nationwide outreach to people to highlight its benefits.Modi remained in the midst of the MPs for several hours. Several members highlighted that he chose to sit in the last row like an ordinary party member.

Sharing a picture of Modi, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan said, "This is the BJP's strength that everyone here is a karyakarta (worker)." Different sessions of the two-day workshop are devoted to a host of issues, including the work of parliamentarians and highlights of the government's successes.
The venue was replete with materials showcasing the benefits of the latest GST reforms and other achievements, including Operation Sindoor. The MPs will also be briefed about the Tuesday's vice presidential election.
