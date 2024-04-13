‘Modi As PM A Complete Failure,’ Asserts Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a complete failure in delivering goods for the country and for instance ‘Make in India’ scheme has failed to achieve success to manufacture goods/products within the country.

Addressing an election campaign in Kollegal town of Chamarajanagar district, Siddaramaiah said that ‘Make in India’ was aimed not to import goods from foreign countries but instead export the manufactured goods but the reality is that even today many goods have been imported from other countries.

He asked the voters to scrutinize the works of Prime Minister Narendera Modi over held the helms of the country for 10 years (2014-2024) before casting votes in the ensuing election and stated that he assured to bring back black money stashed abroad and deposit black money brought from abroad to every account holder of the country. “Did that happen?” asked the Chief Minister and questioned “Then why should you vote for Modi?”

His other question to the audience was “Did farmers' income double as assured by Modi?” and stated that Modi assured to generate 2 crore jobs a year and said that not even 20 lakh jobs were generated during his regime in the country.

To defeat the Congress nominees, the Chief Minister said Janata Dal Secular and Bharatiya Janata Party have forged an alliance but both the parties do not have any ideology, no programmes nor a Common Minimum Programme to go before the voters and“Their sole intention is to defeat the Congress nominees.”

Siddaramaiah said JDS-BJP feared the Congress party since Congress got a vote share of 43 percent in the 2023 Assembly polls and won in 136 seats while BJP won in 64 seats and JDS in 19 seats. Since, both JDS and BJP whn in power failed to deliver goods for the people, he said, both the parties have been seeking votes projecting Narendra Modi.

JDS and BJP leaders have no moral right to seek votes since they have done nothing substantial when in power, said the Chief Minister and stated that JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy was in power for 14 months (2018-19) and later on BJP was in power did nothing for the poor, dalits, women and farmers.

“The difference between Congress and BJP is that Congress delivers while BJP keeps on telling lies,” the Chief Minister said.