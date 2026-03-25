Modi Announces 7 Groups To Handle Long-Term Crisis Impact

New Delhi: The Centre has constituted seven empowered groups to address the potential long-term impact of the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said the groups would frame strategies to manage issues such as fuel, fertilisers, gas supply, inflation and supply chains, amid evolving global conditions.He said the situation in West Asia remains fluid and its effects could persist, requiring preparedness at all levels. Drawing a parallel with the COVID-19 response, he said expert groups would guide both immediate and long-term measures.Mr Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain India’s position for resolving the conflict and said the government was in touch with all parties, including Iran, Israel and the United States, to emphasise de-escalation.He said the government was taking steps to ensure availability of essential commodities, including crude oil, gas and fertilisers, and warned against black marketing and hoarding. He called on states to act against such practices and maintain supply of essentials.The Prime Minister said an inter-ministerial group was already monitoring import-export challenges, and stressed that a coordinated “Team India” approach between the Centre and states would be essential to manage the situation.He also said ensuring the safety and livelihood of Indians in Gulf countries remained a priority and noted that several citizens had been brought back from the region.