Modi: Amrit Bharat Trains will Boost Trade, Tourism in WB, Assam

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the new Amrit Bharat Express trains, which will be introduced soon from poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, mark a significant step towards improving passenger comfort and connectivity, while also boosting commerce and tourism. As many as nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains will connect West Bengal and Assam with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Quoting a post by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X, the Prime Minister said the new Amrit Bharat trains represent a major advance in enhancing passenger convenience and rail connectivity, with additional benefits for trade and tourism.

The Railways said the trains are equipped with modern amenities such as foldable snack tables, mobile phone and bottle holders, radium floor strips, comfortable seating and berths, modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing, fire-suppression systems and facilities for differently-abled passengers.

Earlier, the railway minister announced that the nine new services would be introduced shortly. The trains will operate on routes including Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak, Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil, New Jalpaiguri-Tiruchirappalli, Alipurduar-SMVT Bengaluru, Alipurduar-Mumbai (Panvel), Santragachi-Tambaram, Howrah-Anand Vihar Terminal and Sealdah-Banaras.

Conceived as part of the Amrit Kaal initiative, the Amrit Bharat Express offers non-air-conditioned long-distance sleeper travel at affordable fares of around ₹500 per 1,000 km, with proportionately lower fares for short- and medium-distance journeys.

Since its launch in December 2023, 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains have been operational. With the addition of the nine new services, rail connectivity from the eastern and sub-Himalayan regions will further expand to major destinations across southern, western and central India.



