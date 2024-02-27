Mock Drill on Floating Bridge Creates Flutter in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A mock drill conducted on the floating bridge at RK Beach, which showed severing the viewpoint from the pier, created a flutter in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The news with pictures went viral on social media reaching far corners of the state. The bridge was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha member and YSRC regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy along with minister and MLAs on Sunday.

In a damage control exercise on Monday evening, the VMRDA's statement said that it was earlier planned to open the bridge for the public from Monday onwards but due to high tide the idea was dropped and a mock drill was conducted.

The private operator of the bridge disconnected the viewpoint from the pier and anchored it a little further away.

People who saw the gap between the pier and the viewpoint clicked videos and still photos and circulated them on social media saying that the bridge was damaged.

The statement said that this was absolutely false as the severing of viewpoint from the pier was a mere mock drill to understand the stability of the bridge during a high tide.