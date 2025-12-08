Mobile phone connectivity troubling Nizamabad, Kamareddy districts

Over the past few months, mobile users are facing difficulties in making calls from their cell phone at several places in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, particularly in areas bordering Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Customers say they are paying their bill ranging from few hundreds to more than a thousand rupees. But the quality of services has dropped. Their calls either do not connect promptly or get disconnected.Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a trader Govardhan highlighted these inconveniences. He alleged that there are frequent wrong calls from outside or when they themselves dial. “Even when I call my own family numbers, they end up connecting some other person.Govardhan maintained that the BSNL services earlier had run perfectly. They are facing problems from the time private mobile operators have entered the region.People in the border areas of the two districts are a troubled lot. They say they have become accustomed to cell phones over the past two decades. Inability to get connectivity is thus a major issue. Some complain that they have needless spent money on high-end phones.Customers say the government should look into the matter.