Mobile Phone Ban For Servitors During Dhariot Pulling At Puri Rath Yatra: SJTA chief Arabinda Padhee

PURI: In a decisive step towards ensuring discipline and preserving the sanctity of the iconic Ratha Yatra in Odisha’s Puri, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday announced a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by servitors atop the chariots during the pulling of the sacred cars.

The decision was taken at a high-level coordination meeting chaired by SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee at the temple office in Puri. Senior district officials, members of the Daitapati Nijog, including its president and secretary, the four Badagrahis, and other temple functionaries participated in the meeting to chalk out strategies for the smooth and spiritually uplifting conduct of this year’s Ratha Yatra on June 27.

Daitapatis are a special clan of servitors in the Jagannath Temple believed to be descendants of Viswavasu, the legendary Sabara (tribal) chief who originally worshipped Lord Jagannath in his tribal form as Neela Madhava before the temple at Puri was established. A Badagrahi (literally meaning leader of a side) is a specific servitor assigned to each of the four deities — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Padhee made it clear that no servitor will be allowed to carry or use mobile phones atop the chariots during the pulling ritual. Non-servitors too will be strictly barred from climbing onto the chariots during this sacred procession. “Any violation of these directives will invite legal action. This decision has been taken in the interest of discipline, safety, and preserving the dignity of the centuries-old festival,” Padhee asserted.

The SJTA Chief further informed that the inquiry committee’s report on earlier Rath Yatra lapses was tabled and accepted during the meeting, with servitors requested to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines this year. Only designated assistants of servitors will be allowed atop the chariots when necessary, but not during the pulling.

Daitapati Nijog Secretary Ramakrushna Das Mahapatra assured full cooperation, adding that special arrangements would be made for devotees’ darshan and prasad distribution. “We are committed to working with the government and the SJTA to conduct a smooth and disciplined Rath Yatra,” he said.