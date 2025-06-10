Mob Ransacks Shops in Assam After Alleged Beef Found in Temple

Guwahati: Communal tension flared in western Assam’s Dhubri district after alleged beef was found near a temple, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders late Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath said the administration invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) due to the risk of communal violence, breaches of peace, and potential riots in areas under the Dhubri police station.

“All shops and market establishments within Dhubri town shall remain closed until further notice. Assembly of five or more persons in public places, streets, and thoroughfares is strictly prohibited,” the order stated.

Nath urged residents to stay indoors and maintain calm. “There is no need to panic or act emotionally. We are not imposing a full curfew, but a semi-curfew is in effect,” he said, adding that both state and central security personnel had been deployed across Dhubri to contain the situation.

The district administration also held peace meetings with leaders of both Hindu and Muslim communities on Sunday, appealing for cooperation and restraint.

Tensions escalated on Monday when police had to fire tear gas to disperse protestors after a mob vandalised several makeshift shops in the town’s main market. The unrest reportedly began after alleged beef was found inside the Hanuman temple premises in Ward No. 3 of Dhubri town.

Further protests erupted when cattle skin was discovered in another part of the market. Mobs targeted vendors and e-rickshaw drivers, forcing security personnel to intervene again with tear gas to restore order.

Police have arrested Ramjan Ali Sheikh of Baluchar village in Dhubri district on suspicion of involvement in the temple incident. A case has been registered against him. Authorities have tightened security in sensitive zones and advised citizens to remain indoors and cooperate with the administration.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linked the incident to illegal cattle slaughter during Eid. In a post on social media, Sarma said parts of slaughtered cattle were found at multiple locations across Assam, including outside Cotton University in Guwahati and in Dhubri town. He confirmed that 16 individuals had been arrested in connection with these incidents of illegal cattle slaughter.