Mob Fury at 2 BDO Offices over SIR in West Bengal

Kolkata: A mob ransacked two block development office (BDO), which function as electoral registration offices for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in two districts of West Bengal on Tuesday, disrupting the hearing process. Police stepped in and dispersed the mobs in all instances.

At the Basanti BDO in South 24 Parganas in the morning, attackers went on a rampage during the SIR hearing of voters and blocked the Basanti Highway for hours. They alleged harassment in the name of summoning and making the voters wait in long queues and no issuance of acknowledgement receipts following submission of identity documents, despite a Supreme Court order a day before.

At the Sandeshkhali-I BDO in North 24 Parganas in the afternoon, a mob threatened a ‘micro-observer’ and damaged furniture. The hearing of the voters of booths 53 and 57 of Hathachhi panchayat was underway then.

Protests also erupted at Dholahat in South 24 Parganas where locals blocked the Dholahat-Ramganga Road at around 9 am. This brought traffic to a standstill in the area for some time.

At Polba in Hooghly, Trinamul Congress workers blocked roads by setting tyres on fire. They alleged that BJP workers filed Form 7, which is about claims and objections, to delete voters' names.