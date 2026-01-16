Mob Blocks NH-12, Attacks Journalists In Protest Over Migrant Worker’s Death In Jharkhand

Berhampore : Angry mob blocked national highway 12 and Beldanga station in protest and demanded punishment immediately from friday early morning for more than eight hours with one migrant worker's Alauddin Seikh ( 30) dead body! As a result train service between Beldanga and Lalgola and road transport remained stand still and out of gear for hours! Even they turned violent and attacked one woman journalist Soma Maity and her photographers also,and burnt tyres ,even pelted stones on police and police lathi charged them but they were adamant for long hours.

Later both district magistrate Murshidabad Nitish Singhania and the SP Murshidabad Kumar Suny Raj rushed to the troubled spot and discussed with the people assured them accused will be punished and a job will be given to the victim's family member and 24 hours round the clock control room will be opened for migrant workers and a task force formed to look after the problems of migrant workers comprising with law officer,labour welfare officials and migrant workers representatives headed by one deputy magistrate and identity cards for migrant workers will be issued for them after consultation with the chief secretary of West Bengal. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed them not to provoke any unruly incidents, we are with victim’s family members .

Former congress MP Adhir Chowdhury also met the bereaved family members and demanded state government should open separate cell for migrant workers and should issue identity card for them to avoid furthermore trouble in others states as a migrant workers.

It may be mentioned that the victim Alauddin Seikh was , a permanent resident of Sujapur Tantlapara village in Beldanga police station area in Murshidabad worked for five years as a migrant hawker at the Jharkhand state, his sitting posture along with hanging body mysteriously found on thursday morning His mother Sona Bibi alleged " I last talked to my son on Wednesday afternoon and he informed me some local youths branded him as a Bangladeshi nationals despite he showed them his valid documents, but I heard from another migrant workers from Jharkhand they were very much angry when they heard he was resident of Murshidabad and beat them up and hanged his body with ceiling fan in sitting posture., " My husband is a paralysed person and he was only bread earner of my family, I demand capital punishment immediately for killers and until district administration solved this problem we will not lift his deadbody for burial " West Bengal migrant workers union general secretary Kamal Hossain demanded five migrants from Murshidabad were killed so far, government should be active for them if any further workers killed we will stop every thing in protest. "