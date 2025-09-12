MNS Warns Kapil Sharma: Stop Calling Mumbai ‘Bombay’

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has invoked the wrath of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for referring to Mumbai as ‘Bombay’ or ‘Bambai’ on his show. The party has threatened to launch a ‘strong agitation’ if Sharma didn’t stop this practice.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the MNS Chitrapat Sena – the film wing of the party – issued a stern warning to Sharma, asking him not to use ‘Bombay’ or ‘Bambai’ instead of ‘Mumbai’ on his popular show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix.

Khopkar said, “The name of this city is Mumbai. On Kapil Sharma’s show, since long we have seen and even before this new season started, that the city is always referred to as Bombay or Bambai. We oppose this. It’s not an objection, it’s anger. The name of this city is Mumbai. If you can address other cities by their proper names like Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, why insult our city?”

“You (Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years...Mumbai has been your ‘karmabhoomi’ (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don’t insult this city, don’t insult the people of Mumbai. I am warning Kapil Sharma,” he said.

“I request you that if this has happened by mistake, then correct the mistake... Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or the anchor, tell them first that they must not call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai. They must say Mumbai. If this does not happen, then the MNS will launch a strong agitation,” Khopkar warned.

The MNS leader also took to his X handle and shared a video from Kapil Sharma’s show in which actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem were seen referring to Mumbai as Bombay while narrating a story.

In his post, Ameya wrote in Marathi, “Even though 30 years have passed since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term Bombay is still frequently used in Bollywood’s Kapil Sharma Show celebrity guests, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, show anchors, and in many Hindi films. It was officially recognised by the Maharashtra Government in 1995 and by the Central Government in 1996, even before Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Therefore, a humble request-cum-warning is being issued to respect this and use the name Mumbai.”

Bombay became Mumbai in 1995, reclaiming its name from the Marathi language and the goddess Mumbadevi, worshipped by the city’s original Koli fishing community. Similarly, Calcutta was renamed Kolkata, and Madras became Chennai later.

When asked if the MNS was raising this issue due to the upcoming local body polls, Khopkar said, “We have been agitating on this issue for the past many years. Keep elections aside, the name of this city is Mumbai. You will have to say Mumbai. And those who do not call it so, will have to face our anger.”