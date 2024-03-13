MNS Says Rahul Gandhi will not be Allowed to Move Around if he Defames Savarkar

Mumbai: As Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has entered Maharashtra, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday warned the Congress leader to not make any objectionable remarks about the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak D. Savarkar.

“We are making it absolutely clear… If Rahul Gandhi makes any defamatory statements against Swatantryaveer Savarkar, then the 14 crore people of Maharashtra will not allow him to move around the state,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

He said the MNS will not oppose the Congress-INDIA bloc rally at the Shivaji Park, which is opposite the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Memorial in Dadar west, but will not tolerate it if the former Congress President makes unsavoury remarks against the Hindutva icon.

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Maharashtra at Nandurbar on Tuesday and traversed through Dhule on Wednesday.

The yatra is scheduled to terminate in Mumbai at the Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar followed by a mega rally of the national Opposition leaders, formally kickstarting the INDIA bloc’s Lok Sabha election campaign, on March 17 at the Shivaji Park.

During his Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra last year, Gandhi had criticised Savarkar saying the latter had helped the British and betrayed the freedom struggle. Savarkar also accepted pension from the British, he said.

"I have a letter written by Savarkar to British in which he has stated "I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant." Savarkar signed this letter whereas Mahatma Gandhi, pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were in prison for year, but did not write any letter. I believe Savarkarji signed this letter because of darr (fear)," the Congress leader had said.

His comments had left Shiv Sena, Congress' ally in Maharashtra, red faced as it quickly distanced itself saying they have utmost respect for the freedom fighter.