MNS Opposes Pakistani Singer’s Comeback in Bollywood

Mumbai:Despite the High Court lifting a ban on Pakistani artists, the Raj Thackeray-led MNS has opposed the Pak singer Atif Aslam’s reported comeback in Bollywood. The MNS is firm on its stand of not allowing Pakistani artists here, said MNS leader Ameya Khopkar.

“Some of the producers here are laying a red carpet for Pak Singer Atif Aslam to sing in Bollywood films. But Pakistani artists will not be tolerated here. It is unfortunate that we need to repeat ourselves, yet let me make it clear once again,” Khopkar, who is the president of MNS Chitrapat Sena, said on X.

He also targeted popular singer Arijit Singh, who is reportedly standing in support of Aslam. “Arijit Singh is talking about not to listen to any protests (on this issue). Those who are making a noise based on a court verdict need to be teach a lesson. Not just Bollywood. I challenge (them) to record songs of Pakistani artists in any language (in India). I warn them, do not dare to accept this challenge,” the MNS leader added.

The MNS’ warning has come amid the reports that Atif Aslam is poised to make a Bollywood comeback after nearly seven years in the upcoming film ‘LSO90's’ (Love Story of the 90’s), to be produced by Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai.

Aslam (40) has recorded many songs with top Bollywood music directors for films such as Baaghi 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, A Flying Jatt, Race 2, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Kismet Konnection, Race, Zeher and Kalyug among others.

In 2020 too, the MNS had objected to the release of Atif’s version of ‘Kinna Sona’ track from action-drama Marjaavaan, following which music label and production house T-Series had removed the song from their YouTube channel. The party had also had opposed the release of a Pakistan film titled ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in December 2022.

The MNS had been opposing the Pakistani artists and movies in India. After the terror attacks at Uri and Pulawama, it had asked the Pakistani artistes to leave the country. It had also demanded that programmes, promotions and collaborations with Pakistani artistes should be banned.

Last year in October, the Bombay High Court had dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on artists from Pakistan to perform or work in India, and observed that in order to be a patriot, one does not need to be inimical to those from abroad, especially from the neighbouring country.

Arts, music, sports, culture, dance and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquillity, unity and harmony in nation and between nations, the court had said.