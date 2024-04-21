MLC Sunitha Challenged TD To Join The Debate On The Development





YSRC women’s wing president Potula Sunitha warned Kalava Srinivasulu that it will not be tolerated if they speak ill of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said that Kalava Srinivasulu spoke low of Jagan to be in the good books of Chandrababu Naidu at the Rayadurgam public meeting. Speaking to the media at the Tadepalli party office, Sunitha expressed strong objection to Kalava Srinivasulu calling Jagan a coward. In fact, Naidu and Lokesh, who always deceive the people of the state, were crooks. She said that it is Naidu who has led the state towards destruction.



Sunitha alleged that Naidu has looted thousands of crores of rupees in the name of Amaravati capital, so people have restricted TD to 23 seats in 2019. She said that since Telugu Desam's defeat is certain in the upcoming elections, people like Naidu and Srinivasulu are spreading false propaganda against Jagan.



She threw a challenge to Srinivasulu for an open debate on the governance of Jagan and Naidu and who has done good to the people. She said that people have appreciated Jagan's governance and that is why people in large numbers are coming to Memmantha Siddham bus yatra to show their support and Naidu’s meetings lack supporters because the TD has been deceiving the people.



Sunitha said that Jagan has established ports and harbours in the coastal areas in the state and has been providing welfare that no leader has done in 75 years of independence by giving a new definition of welfare.

