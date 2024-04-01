MLC Polls Counting Date Rescheduled to June 2

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Monday postponed the counting of votes for the Mahbubnagar MLC bypoll to June 2, in view of the model code of conduct (MCC) being in force in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

In a release, the CEO said that the Election Commission of India had the order rescheduling the date for counting votes. Polling was held on March 28 and the candidates were elected representatives of local bodies.