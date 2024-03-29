MLC Bypoll: Huge Voter Turnout at 99.86%, CM Revanth Casts Vote, Results on April 2

Hyderabad: A higher polling percentage of 99.86 was recorded in the MLC bypoll for Mahabubnagar Local Bodies Constituency on Thursday. The polling went off peacefully. The ruling Congress and the main opposition BRS are locked in a tug of war to win this seat. The counting of votes will take place on April 2.

Both the parties have shifted MPTCs, ZPTCs and councillors, who were eligible to vote in this election, to camps in Goa, Kodaikanal, Andhra Pradesh among others to prevent poaching by each other.

The MLAs of combined Mahabubnagar district were also eligible to vote as ex-officio members. Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy exercised his franchise as the MLA of Kodangal which is part of combined Mahabubnagar district.

Out of a total 1,439 voters, 1,437 have exercised their franchise. Two voters skipped voting due to health reasons. Both the parties brought voters from camps to polling stations directly by arranging vehicles. Huge cross voting was reported in favour of the Congress.

Out of total 1,439 elected representatives in local bodies, who include ZPTCs, MPTCs and councillors, the BRS had a strength of 1,039 (71 per cent), Congress 241 (16.67 per cent), BJP 119 (8.23 per cent) and others 46 (3.18 per cent). But about 700 elected leaders from the BRS joined the Congress subsequently, tilting the electoral fortunes in favour of the Congress.

The BRS has shifted its about 526 elected representatives to camps in Goa and Ooty to prevent poaching by Congress. The Congress too shifted nearly 700 elected representatives to camps in Goa, Kodaikanal and few places in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress won 12 out of 14 Assembly seats in combined Mahabubnagar district while the BRS bagged two in recent Assembly polls. With this, Congress had a majority in terms of votes of ex-officio members as MLAs are allowed to vote in this election as ex-officio members.

The Congress has fielded Manney Jeevan Reddy as its candidate while the BRS fielded Naveen Kumar Reddy. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, who joined the Congress just ahead of Assembly polls in December 2023, secured the Congress Assembly ticket from Kalwakurthy constituency and won. He submitted his resignation to the MLC post soon after his election as the MLA which resulted in this bypoll.