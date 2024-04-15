MLC B.T. Naidu Calls Stone-pelting Kodi Kathi 2.0

Kurnool: Telugu Desam MLC B.T. Naidu commented that Kodi Kathi 2.0, symbolising the stone-pelting incident targeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is unlikely to garner support, “as people have grown wise to the strategies of the YSR Congress.”

He also raised concerns over why a high-level inquiry or investigation by agencies like the CBI or CID has not been sought by the YSRC.

Speaking to media on Sunday, the MLC maintained that the recurrence of melodrama similar to that witnessed in 2019 to gain sympathy will not work this time, as people are aware of the previous incident to solicit sympathy.

Naidu criticised the YSRC government for its failure to prevent the incident. He questioned why the perpetrators have not been apprehended yet, despite being under the watch of law enforcement agencies.