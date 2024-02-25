MLA's Car Hit a Tipper Before Ramming the ORR Railing: Police

Hyderabad: The ill-fated vehicle (TS-09-GG-T/R-1955) in which Cantonment legislator G. Lasya Nanditha was travelling at 120 km on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) reportedly hit a tipper lorry before ramming the iron railing. Some `robo sand' (artificial sand) was found on the car’s bonnet.

Investigation officers have identified at least seven tippers, which were crossing the toll plaza of Sultanpur, three minutes before the accident took place early on Friday. None of them were found to be carrying the ‘robo sand’. Transport department the police Clues team have joined the investigation.

Police also recorded the statement of Akash, who drove the car in which the MLA was travelling. In his statement, Akash said that he was feeling sleepy at that time and was unable to explain how the accident occurred. Akash was working with the family for some years.



Nanditha and Akash came to Shamirpet to have breakfast but no hotel was open. Then, the car moved to ORR towards Sangareddy. Police officials also said that they are only probing the road mishap and the investigation is not related to any personnel security officer (PSO) who had not accompanied the MLA.



