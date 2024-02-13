MLA Opens India’s 2nd BSNL Incubation Centre

Visakhapatnam: Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinviasa Rao inaugurated the incubation centre set up by BSNL in Avanthi Engineering College in Tagarapuvalasa under Bheemili mandal in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

This is India's second BSNL incubation facility.

G. Adam, principal general manager, BSNL, Visakhapatnam, who was the chief guest, explained how the BSNL incubation Centre would play a vital role in skill development. An MOU was signed between Avanti Institute of Engineering and Technology, Tagarapuvalasa and BSNL, he said.

The GM said students would use this incubation center for hands-on training for better placement.

M Satya Prasad, DGM, BSNL Visakhapatnam, said India currently manufactures mobile components using TCS, CDAC. Using this incubation centre, the students should come up with innovative ideas.

B.S. Srinivasa Rao, AGM, BSNL, Visakhapatnam, said all the students should develop themselves as entrepreneurs to improve the national economy.

Dr B. Murali Krishna, principal of the college, said the incubation centre would bridge the gap between academics and industry.

College chairman and MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said it was a matter of pride to work with BSNL and to set up an incubation centre. Students, who have a rural background can use this opportunity to gain practical knowledge to start their own start-up, he said.

He said industrial visits were planned from time to time to make students aware of the industry’s needs.



